2K Reveals Wizards' Alex Sarr's Ratings: Did They Mess Up?
Everyone has an opinion about everything in life. As mankind has different opinions, we aren’t expected to always agree on everything. That is what makes everything in life unique. It may not be a matter of right and wrong or a matter of fact or fiction. It is more a matter of analyzing data and making judgments. The fall time is one of the best times of the year as the NBA regular season begins then. As basketball has returned to our televisions, it also returns to our gaming consoles. NBA 2K26 is set to release on September 5th, 2025. The Washington Wizards may not be a team many people are excited to play with. However, there may be mixed opinions about that now.
During the summer of 2024, everyone was excited in Washington as the Wizards drafted Alex Sarr. He was expected to be a turning stone of the franchise and even a savior of some sort.
During the summer league last summer, Sarr played a game where he failed to make a single shot. That was alarming for many. While he didn’t have the start many of us expected him to have, he did turn the corner and steadily improved and progressed as the season went on.
Sarr seems to be on track to become a promising player for the Wizards. With that being said, NBA 2K26 gave Sarr an overall rating of 81. It feels as if they may have gotten that right, in my opinion.
Sarr’s offensive game last season was hit or miss initially for the Wizards. The game of basketball is played a bit differently in the United States of America than it is in France. It’s safe to assume Sarr was getting adjusted to play in the NBA. That explains why he got better as the season went on.
Once he did, he started to look like the number two overall pick we all were hoping for. While his game offensively progressed, he has always shown signs of being a good defender. That is why his rating of 81 makes sense. Anyone can score in the NBA.
We are in an era of basketball where offense is dominating. To defend effectively is rare. Sarr is one of the best shot blockers in the NBA already, as he led the Wizards in blocks last season. That makes the rating of 81 correct for the second-year pro.
