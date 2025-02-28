One Goal Wizards Future Star Should Have
In any business, one's goal is to make a name for themselves. Everyone wants to contribute, be an asset, and feel like they have made a difference at the end of the day. Everyone wants to be valuable. Washington Wizards Guard/Forward Bilal Coulibaly may feel like that as he continues his development in the NBA.
There is no secret how good Bilal Coulibaly is. There also isn't any secret about how good he can be. At the age of 20, Bilal Coulibaly has already played a lot of professional basketball. His days in France have paid huge dividends for his basketball career. He is already a rising star in the NBA.
The way he approaches the game defensively has supported him this entire time. He takes pride on the defensive end of the floor as he has blossomed tremendously in his efforts there. His offensive game has come alive too as he has increased his scoring average per game this season too compared to last season.
He looks more comfortable on the court offensively as he recorded his first career NBA triple-double this season. Bilal Coulibaly is a special player who is going to make the NBA All-Star team someday. There's no question about it! We aren't asking or wondering if he will ever be an all-star. We are only wondering when he will be an all-star.
He has marked a lot of goals off his list already. Being named a Rising Star in the NBA was just the start of everything. As we know, the ratings for the NBA All-Star weekend weren't the best. The skills challenge felt challenging to watch, to say the least. San Antonio Spurs Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama were disqualified from that competition.
The three-point contest was okay. It could always be better. The actual NBA All-Star game itself was a disaster. Additionally, if it wasn't for G-League star Mac McClung, the slam dunk competition would have been a hard watch for many as well. That is where Bilal Coulibaly could make things interesting.
Stars of the NBA seem to refuse to participate in the slam dunk contest. Boston Celtics Guard Jaylen Brown was an exception. Bilal Coulibaly is an underrated dunker in the league. Making a goal for himself to participate in the slam dunk contest would be huge for himself and the Wizards. He would get more recognition and the Wizards will as well. Bilal Coulibaly should strongly consider participating in the slam dunk contest next year to upset the consecutive three-time champion, Mac McClung.
