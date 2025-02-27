Wizards Need More Draft Picks

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards need to hit on a few more players in the NBA Draft.

Feb 26, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Scoot Henderson (00) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) defends in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are building their team through the draft, as evidenced by their four first-round picks from this year's class.

On top of that, the team has Bilal Coulibaly, a top-10 pick from the 2023 NBA Draft and two more picks in this upcoming first round.

However, Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes that still isn't enough, prompting the Wizards to acquire more draft picks on the trade market this season.

"While the Wizards are more than a half-decade removed from their last winning record, their rebuilding project is relatively new. Their lack of blue-chip prospects reflects as much," Buckley writes.

"Nothing figures to fuel this overhaul more than their own draft picks, but they should still be scouring for more. If teams want to part with picks for any of Khris Middleton, Marcus Smart or Richaun Holmes, Washington should gladly let them. There's a case to be made for at least fielding offers for Jordan Poole and Corey Kispert, too."

The Wizards could benefit from adding more picks, but they need to keep in mind that they can only feed so many mouths on the team. On top of that, there needs to be a few veterans who know what they are doing that can set up the younger players for success while on the court.

Those players hold just as much, if not equal, value to those who are auditioning to be part of the team's core for the future.

So, while draft picks should be of paramount importance to the Wizards, they need to be enjoyed in moderation, otherwise Washington could continue to chase the future while forgetting that the present still exists.

The Wizards' next game comes on Saturday when they take on the division rival Charlotte Hornets on the road at 6 p.m. ET.

