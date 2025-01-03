Looking Ahead: Possible Wizards 2025 Draft Selections
WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Despite winning 4 of their last 11, the Washington Wizards are still likely going to pick in the first five picks of the 2025 NBA Draft. This year’s class looks to be a lot stronger from top to bottom than last year’s class, and also features a great group of athletes at the top.
The Wizards will have a tough decision to make heading into the draft, depending on their lottery results.
Here are some options for them at the top of the draft:
Cooper Flagg, Forward, Duke
Originally the consensus first pick in this draft, Flagg reclassified from the 2025 class to the 2024 class to enter Duke a year early. Now through two months in college, the hype on Flagg has waned a little. Still projected to be a great NBA player, he hasn’t been perfect in every single game he has played in college. While an unfair expectation to put on an 18 year old, all the eyes have been on him.
Flagg’s three point shooting could use some work, but his scoring down low is one of the best in college basketball. That being said, his defensive potential is astounding. His post defense as well as his man defense in the perimeter have been better than anyone his age and his rebounding has been strong.
With the Wizards looking to move forward Kyle Kuzma, the 6’9 Flagg could slot into the Wizards lineup quite easily at the Power Forward position. That being said, with him not turning 19 until two months into his first NBA season, he might lack the maturity necessary earlier on. That maturity and leadership is important, as he would be a cornerstone of the franchise for the future.
Dylan Harper, Guard, Rutgers
Now overtaking Flagg in some draft boards, Harper seems to be the best shot creator in this class. With the Wizards having the fourth-worst shooting percentage in the league, Harper would be a welcome decision. His finishing is top-tier and his three-point shot has improved significantly since he entered college.
His ball-handling can use some work, as he has averaged over 2 turnovers per game at Rutgers. Also, while it has improved, Harper still has much room for improvement from beyond the arc.
The Wizards have an overabundance of guards at the moment, and would likely move one or two in the case of drafting Harper. It is hard to see them keeping all of Jordan Poole, Bub Carrington, Malcolm Brogdon and Corey Kispert if they were to select Harper.
If Harper is selected, the question remains of whether he will play as the primary ball handler or as a complimentary guard.
Derik Queen, Forward/Center, Maryland
The Wizards selected Bub Carrington in the 2024 Draft, selecting a hometown player. Carrington attended Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, where current Maryland player Derik Queen began his high school career. He would move to Montverde Academy following his freshman season to finish high school.
The Carrington selection has worked out for them so far, so why not try it with another Saint Frances player?
The 2021 MaxPreps High School Freshman of the Year is off to an electric start on the best Maryland team since the 2020 season.
What stands out the most from Queen is his ability to create in the post, and his ability to score despite physical centers and double teams. His footwork as a big man has exceeded expectations and has allowed him to move fluidly.
His outside shooting can use some work, but it is not a large part of his game overall. Averaging 8.8 rebounds per game with Maryland, Queen has been a tough matchup for each of Maryland’s opponents.
The Wizards will need a presence down low next season, as they are likely to move on from Jonas Valanciunas and will need more physicality aside from Alex Sarr. While he plays closer to a traditional center, Queen could slot into the Power Forward position if necessary. That, however, would require an improvement from his current outside shooting to be productive at the NBA level. The Wizards currently allow the most points per game, so a defensive stalwart would be quite welcome.
The Wizards will have a tough decision to make at the top of the draft. While Flagg and Harper both project to go early on, it is possible they take a chance on the hometown kid with a high defensive upside.
