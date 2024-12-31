Analyst: Wizards Must Trade Kyle Kuzma
The NBA trade deadline is a little more than five weeks away, and the Washington Wizards have some work to do.
While trade talks are looming around for Jonas Valanciunas and Malcolm Brogdon, the player most likely to be dealt from the Wizards is Kyle Kuzma.
Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley believes the Wizards made a mistake by keeping Kuzma last year and thinks that they cannot make the same error again this time around.
"The Washington Wizards had a deal in place to send Kyle Kuzma to the Dallas Mavericks at last season's trade deadline," Buckley writes. "For whatever reason, though, they sought out Kuzma's opinion on it. And when the 29-year-old decided he didn't want the deal, the Wizards didn't either."
"Given a chance for a do-over, they almost certainly would do things differently. Kuzma's trade market isn't in great shape, and there's no reason to believe that will change between now and February," he continued.
The Wizards won't be able to get the same price as they might have a year ago, but trading Kuzma is the right move for all parties involved. Kuzma doesn't gain much playing on a team filled with younger players as the primary focus and the Wizards don't benefit much as he becomes a roadblock for the core of the squad.
Kuzma, 29, has been hurt for most of the season. However, he returned to action on Monday against the New York Knicks after being on the sidelines for a month with a rib cartilage injury.
Now that he's back on the floor, Kuzma will get a chance to showcase himself as rival teams keep an eye on him before potentially crafting an offer to the Wizards to possibly acquire him.
The Wizards have until Feb. 6 to make their decision on Kuzma.
