Should Wizards Trade For Controversial Star?
The Washington Wizards are still early in their rebuild and the team lacks that true, undisputed cornerstone for the future.
While that person may come in the draft sometime soon, there's always potential for the Wizards to trade into that instead.
New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson is in his sixth season since being drafted No. 1 overall, but he has been injured for a good chunk of his career and the team hasn't made much headway.
The Pelicans have made the playoffs twice since Williamson arrived in the Big Easy, but he has yet to appear in the postseason for the team.
Williamson is now considered to be on the trade block with the Pelicans holding the worst record in the NBA, but should the Wizards look to make a deal?
"Take a swing and work on his body," an executive told ESPN about his trade potential. "It would be complicated with his salary, but I think it would be doable."
Williamson's price is at an all-time low, so the Wizards could pounce on a discount. They have the cap space to spend, so why not use it for someone who can have the potential to be a star?
Contenders are unlikely to say that they need Williamson, who has only played in six games this season. His best bet is to go to a team that isn't looking to compete for a championship this season.
"Maybe there's a bad team that needs a star," another West executive told ESPN. "I don't think he's getting a premium picks package, but the guy has proven that when he's healthy, he's a star."
Williamson is in the second year of a five-year, $197 million deal, so the Pelicans would accept the relief of not having to pay the man.
He may not amount to what he was supposed to be coming out of the draft, but he could be an upgrade for the Wizards at the power forward position, especially if it only costs them Kyle Kuzma, Marvin Bagley III and a pick or two.
