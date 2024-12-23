Wizards Seeking Kyle Kuzma Trade
The Washington Wizards have a big decision coming up in regards to Kyle Kuzma's future with the franchise.
Kuzma, 29, has two years left on his contract after this season, but his veteran experience doesn't fit the Wizards' current timeline and contending teams may look to acquire him via trade.
NBA insider Marc Stein is reporting that the Wizards are looking to trade Kuzma ahead of the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
"The rising belief leaguewide is that the Wizards are eager to find a trade partner for Kuzma at some point during the next six-plus weeks ... and that Kuzma would want to depart this time with the 4-22 Wizards scarcely even trying to be competitive heading into the loaded 2025 NBA Draft," Stein writes.
Kuzma likely holds a larger value compared to most players on the Wizards given his championship experience. Kuzma was a part of the Los Angeles Lakers' NBA Finals run back in 2020 and that holds a lot of weight with other contenders in the league.
So far this season, Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points and 5.6 rebounds, but he has been limited to just 12 appearances after a number of injuries have sidelined him. He has not played since Nov. 27 with bruised ribs.
The Wizards have found a rotation that they are comfortable with as Kuzma has been banished to the sidelines, so that adds to the reasons why the team would be interested in trading him.
Once he's healthy, Kuzma should have a decent amount of suitors, so the Wizards need to find the best deal available and pull the trigger.
The Wizards will be without Kuzma once again as they take on the 22-5 Oklahoma City Thunder tonight. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.
