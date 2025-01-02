Inside The Wizards

Wizards Defense Leads to Victory vs. Bulls

The Washington Wizards have been better on the defensive end lately.

Jan 1, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) takes a jump shot over Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) during the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are celebrating after a 125-107 win against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night inside Capital One Arena.

The win put the Wizards on the right track to start the new year, and they looked far different from the team that started the season with a 3-24 record.

Wizards head coach Brian Keefe was happy with how the team has grown on the defensive end.

“Loved our defensive intensity,” Keefe said postgame. “Our ability to fly around, get deflections, cause some turnovers. They miss some shots they normally make too … but I thought we were flying out at them and then we we sustained a run. We pushed the lead back up um and then we moved the ball … Good examples of how we want to play.”

Playing strong defense is how to build a sustainable product in the NBA, and the Wizards are learning how to do that. It isn't easy to build a defensive identity as a young team, but the Wizards are at least attempting to do so, and that is a sign of progress for the team.

If the Wizards continue to showcase a hunger on the defensive end, they should be competitive in a lot more games than they have been in the first two months of the season. They are beginning to see that first-hand after being competitive in a gaggle of games as of late, and that should help produce more wins in the long run.

For the team's next game, the Wizards will travel to the Big Easy as they take on the New Orleans Pelicans, who boast the worst record in the NBA at 5-29. Tipoff for the game is set for tomorrow at 8 p.m. ET inside Smoothie King Center.

