Division Rival Could Be Wizards Trade Partner
The Washington Wizards will be a team to watch over the next six weeks before the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and veteran center Jonas Valanciunas could be a target for teams looking for a big man.
A team that could be in need of acquiring a big is the Orlando Magic, who lost Sixth Man of the Year candidate Moe Wagner to a torn ACL in Saturday's contest against the Miami Heat.
Valanciunas, 32, plays a similar role to that of Wagner. He comes off the bench and averages 11.6 points and 7.9 rebounds per game, which is very similar to Wagner's 12.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.
Valanciunas would check off some boxes for the Magic on paper, but Orlando is a team that is built on chemistry and continuity. This isn't to say Valanciunas would actively come in and destroy that, but any change to the system could jeopardize everything the Magic have been trying to build over the last four seasons since Jamahl Mosley took over as head coach.
The Magic have an additional first-round pick from the Denver Nuggets as part of the Aaron Gordon trade back in 2021, so that could be a bargaining chip Orlando uses in any deadline deal. An extra first-round pick would certainly intrigue the Wizards and they should absolutely consider any deal for Valanciunas that would net them a first-rounder in a draft that's stacked like this upcoming one.
The Magic would also need to include a player to match Valanciunas' salary, and the seldom-used Gary Harris could be a fit.
Harris is on the books for $7.5 million this season and has a team option for next year, but the Wizards would strongly consider negotiating a buyout so he can sign with a contender for the stretch run.
The Magic might not be willing to part with Harris to keep the group together, but the Wizards would absolutely consider that trade, so it's a move that could be in the realm of possibility.
