Wizards Named Landing Spot for Hawks Center

The Washington Wizards could make a trade with a division rival in the Atlanta Hawks.

Oct 28, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) and forward Corey Kispert (24) fight for a rebound with Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) and center Clint Capela (15) during the second half at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are expected to be an active team in trade talks leading up to the Feb. 6 deadline.

Not only can the Wizards look to acquire future draft picks, but they can also make moves for teams looking to offload some big contracts.

That's why Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus listed the Wizards as a potential landing spot for Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela, who could be dealt to give more playing time to the younger Onyeka Okongwu.

"Capela, 30, is expendable if the Hawks can find a way to improve at center. His expiring contract may land him on a team that needs a defensive center who can help a team without needing to score—or as trade ballast in a multi-team deal (potentially leading to a buyout with a team like the Washington Wizards)," Pincus writes.

The Wizards would have to match Capela's $22.2 million expiring contract, and they have some pieces that make them capable of doing that. They can trade veteran center Jonas Valanciunas, who is making just over $10 million or Kyle Kuzma, who has $23 million dedicated to him on the payroll this season.

Capela would almost certainly be bought out if he was traded to the Wizards, and that would allow Washington to open up a roster spot that it can use to sign a younger player to a deal in hopes of giving him an opportunity to be part of the team moving forward.

If the Wizards can get creative at the trade deadline, look for them to be part of a trade or two like this.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they take on MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tipoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

