Wizards Staying Committed to Rebuild

The Washington Wizards continue to be one of the worst teams in the NBA.

Dec 21, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Taurean Prince (12) drives for the basket against Washington Wizards guard Corey Kispert (24) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are on a path to figuring out their identity, and while they don't know what their long-term look is, they are certainly aware of who they are at this moment.

The Wizards are embracing their role as a rebuilding team and they know that path is the best one to move forward at this moment in time.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus praised the Wizards for staying committed to the lottery.

"The Wizards know their priorities. The team is not good, but the results wouldn't be that different even if it played every game to win. The coach and players are probably trying to win. It's not a team designed to win in the NBA," Pincus writes.

"Washington has some young and talented but raw pieces. It will be some time before the Wizards are competing for the playoffs. With that in mind, it's all about the 20024 draft lottery."

Through 26 games, the Wizards have won just four of them. That gives them the worst record in the NBA, which will guarantee them a top-five pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. In a draft class that's as talented as the upcoming one, that's a good place for the Wizards to be.

The Wizards will also have a tie for the best odds for the No. 1 overall pick, which is almost certainly expected to be Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg. If the Wizards could land a player like Flagg or even one of the other top prospects, they could have the cornerstone of the franchise.

The Wizards won't lose every game, but they won't mind the result of a terrible season if it leads to someone who could salvage the franchise in the long run.

The Wizards return to the court tomorrow to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder at 8 p.m. ET.

