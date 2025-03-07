Prediction: Wizards Are Two Years Away
Are the Washington Wizards on the right track? Many believe they are, and with next year being the third year of the rebuild, they are going to be a better team sooner than later. Next year will be similar to this season, but year 4 is where it gets interesting. Not only will they be better, but they will also be a Play-In team. There are two reasons why:
Pivotal Offseason
This will be a very important offseason for general manager Will Dawkins. There are some tough choices ahead for sure. The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded with talent and in the top 3, superstars and future franchise faces. Which one is the future of basketball in the district? It's his job to find out, so hats off to him. That's not the toughest choice though. You can't tear down forever, and sooner or later, you have to build. The Wizards do have a good young core, but which veterans are part of the future? Jordan Poole could be a long-term part of the Wizards future, the same could be said of Corey Kispert but waiting to trade them until the offseason after next will damage the culture and chemistry that has been built in DC so this is the offseason where you either trade them or include them in your long-term plans. Chemistry is king.
Even if they trade Poole and/or Kispert, replacements are here or will be. In the case of Poole, He's a fringe All-Star who hasn't hit his prime yet, so replacing him won't be easy, but if they miss out on Flagg, Harper or Demin should be the targets in the draft. Bub Carrington has shown glimpses of being a solid floor general who could develop into a point guard. With Kispert, Kyshawn George could bring similar production and better defense, but just like Poole, he fits here. He's a great teammate and locker-room presence that this team needs. Another question is, should they extend Smart and Middleton or shop them? Decisions, Decisions. If they capitalize, they'll have the veteran muscle who could not only mentor their young core, but they can also grow with them in their early rise to contention.
Improved play by the young core
For the Wizards to reach the Play-In in 2027, they will need to see significant development and production from their young core. Bilal's third season should be his "break out" campaign. He's known to have a great work ethic and is expected to work on his confidence and jump shot, but when he does, he should become more of a weapon on offense. Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and Kyshawn George will contiune to grow and improve. You also have a new face of the franchise in Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper, or Ace Bailey and another prospect in the later stages of the 1st round. Add in young prospects AJ Johnson and Colby Jones, and they'll have the young depth that helps them stay in contention once the older players start to leave. If all goes right in the youth department, the Wizards will be on the right track.
Can the Wizards be a Play-In team? Yes, but it comes down to balance. They must show improvemtn with their offseason decisions and with the development of their young core. If they hit on both areas, they won't miss when it comes to bringing back playoff and, hopefully, championship glory back to DC.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!