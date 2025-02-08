Preview: Wizards Get Quick Turnaround to Redeem Themselves
The Washington Wizards are hoping to shake off their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers by going right back at it tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.
This game is the fourth and final meeting between the two Southeast Division rivals this season. The Wizards grabbed two wins against the Hawks in Atlanta back in October, but they lost when the rivals met in the nation's capital in November for the NBA Cup.
Now, the Wizards can win the season series with a win, but they could also end a long drought of games on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wizards haven't won a game without any days of rest from the previous game in nearly two years, so Washington has a lot to play for tonight.
On top of that, the Wizards should have a chance to see more from their new players, including rookie AJ Johnson. The No. 23 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft had two points and four assists in nine minutes in last night's loss to the Cavs.
Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:
Hawks vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Saturday, February 8 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report
Atlanta Hawks
- SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
- SF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)
- C Clint Capela (OUT - personal reasons)
Washington Wizards
- SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
- PF Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
- PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)
Hawks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Atlanta Hawks
- PG Trae Young
- SG Dyson Daniels
- SF Dom Barlow
- PF Zaccharie Risacher
- C Onyeka Okongwu
Washington Wizards
- PG Bub Carrington
- SG Jordan Poole
- SF Bilal Coulibaly
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Richaun Holmes
