Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Get Quick Turnaround to Redeem Themselves

The Washington Wizards are playing the Atlanta Hawks tonight.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) fouls against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
Nov 15, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alexandre Sarr (20) fouls against Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) during the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images / Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards are hoping to shake off their loss against the Cleveland Cavaliers by going right back at it tonight against the Atlanta Hawks.

This game is the fourth and final meeting between the two Southeast Division rivals this season. The Wizards grabbed two wins against the Hawks in Atlanta back in October, but they lost when the rivals met in the nation's capital in November for the NBA Cup.

Now, the Wizards can win the season series with a win, but they could also end a long drought of games on the second night of a back-to-back. The Wizards haven't won a game without any days of rest from the previous game in nearly two years, so Washington has a lot to play for tonight.

On top of that, the Wizards should have a chance to see more from their new players, including rookie AJ Johnson. The No. 23 overall pick from the 2024 NBA Draft had two points and four assists in nine minutes in last night's loss to the Cavs.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Hawks vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Saturday, February 8 - Capital One Arena, Washington D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Hawks vs. Wizards Injury Report

Atlanta Hawks

  • SG Kobe Bufkin (OUT - shoulder)
  • SF Jalen Johnson (OUT - shoulder)
  • C Clint Capela (OUT - personal reasons)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
  • PF Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Hawks vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Atlanta Hawks

  • PG Trae Young
  • SG Dyson Daniels
  • SF Dom Barlow
  • PF Zaccharie Risacher
  • C Onyeka Okongwu

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyshawn George
  • C Richaun Holmes

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News