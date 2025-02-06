Wizards Choose to Keep Malcolm Brogdon — For Now
The NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone, and in a bit of a surprise, the Washington Wizards still have veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon on the roster.
Brogdon, 32, was a key name among trade targets for the Wizards, but he is still in the nation's capital for the time being.
Brogdon is a veteran point guard with playoff experience on a rebuilding roster, so teams should have been interested on paper. However, his $22.5 million salary may have scared teams off, which is why he remains a Wizard.
Just because Brogdon is still with the Wizards, however, doesn't mean that he will stay. There is a decent chance that the Wizards agree to a contract buyout with Brogdon considering no other teams traded for him.
The Wizards value Brogdon as a mentor, but the roster spot may be better used on a younger player that the team can develop down the line.
So far this season, Brogdon is averaging 13.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. If he were to stay with the Wizards for the remainder of the year, it wouldn't be the worst thing in the world. Brogdon has value for the team as a mentor and leader, and the younger players would benefit from it.
It ultimately will come down to Brogdon's decision. He has stated in the past how much he enjoys being in the DMV and playing for the organization, but could the opportunity at a title behoove him to see what else could be out there? That answer is something we will find out soon.
In the meantime, the Wizards are looking for their fourth straight win tomorrow against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from inside Capital One Arena.
