Rising Wizards Forward Taking Inspiration From Khris Middleton
To grow in life, you have to have some growing pains. Those growing pains are made to be a measuring stick to see where you are in life at that particular time. They help mold and shape you to meet your true potential. They tell you what you need to work on and what needs to be your center focus. When we do go through growing pains, it is beneficial to have someone by your side to help you get through them. Those individuals are voices that can encourage you to keep going and to be better every day. They also challenge you by seeing if you can outwork them. They help build character as well as develop a strong work ethic. Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George went through some growing pains last season. However, it feels as if he may be working through them thanks to one player in particular.
George is a player who wasn't expected to be a starter in the league. If it was to happen, it certainly wasn't supposed to happen this early in his career. He was drafted late in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, 24th overall, and began his NBA journey playing behind former Wizard Kyle Kuzma. With Kuzma being traded, that may have contributed to George becoming a starter. It wasn't always pretty for George. It still isn't. However, he is becoming a better player as each day passes by. One player who has helped in his development is Khris Middleton.
Middleton was the return for Kuzma when the Wizards traded him away last season. Middleton and Kuzma are at two different stages in their careers. Kuzma is still fairly young and healthy, hoping for another major contract and a chance at becoming a key piece to a championship run. Middleton is an aged veteran who feels and looks older than he actually is. He has already made top dollar in the NBA and won a championship as a critical piece to the puzzle with the Milwaukee Bucks. It is much easier for him to pass the patton than Kuzma when it comes to George and his development.
Middleton and George were seen getting up some shots during training camp. They essentially play the same position, despite the era of positionless basketball today. They are measured close to being the same height and are both good shooters. George's ability to shoot the ball effectively from beyond the arc and his defensive capabilities are what make him an attractive player for the Wizards. That is how Middleton's game was when he was at his best during the prime of his career. If George can become the player Middleton was when he was an all-star, then the Wizards and George will have a bright future together for many years to come.
