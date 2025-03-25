Rutgers Guard Best Fit for Wizards Draft Pick
The 2025 NBA Draft is loaded, and the Washington Wizards will potentially have a top 3 pick. When you look at the top 3, you often see Cooper Flagg at number one overall, and then its a toss up between Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey of Rutgers University.
While all three could fit in with what the Wizards are trying to do, with the young core that the Wizards a'ready have, they can now look at the best fit as opposed to BPA (Best player available) in the upcoming draft. Cooper Flagg would fit in Washington, if they get the number one overall pick. But if they fall to 2 or 3 and Dylan Harper is available, that's who they should draft.
When you look at Dylan Harper's intangibles, he screams Cade Cunningham or SGA (Shai Gilgeous-Alexander). He's 6'6 with a 6'10 wingspan. He shoots from mid-range and three-point range with regularity, he can defend and can be a floor general and distribute. He can handle and score with both hands and when you look at the fact that he can play off-script when plays break down, he carries high basketball IQ. Other qualities that separate him are his ability to rebound and thrive in transition, both qualities that the Wizards Front Office likes. I mean, look at his bloodline. His father is NBA great Ron Harper and his brother Ron Jr. was an All-American at Rutgers 3 years ago and has played briefly for the Raptors. Now, let's get into where he fits in DC.
The Wizards already have quality depth at guard when you look at Jordan Poole, Bub Carrington, and AJ Johnson. You could argue that they should look at other positions before adding another guard and I would agree that power forward and center depth should be priorities but hard choices are coming in the next two seasons. Jordan Poole has two years left on his current deal and even though he could be a long-term piece, the better he plays, the more money he will command and he could ask for a max contract, especially when he becomes an All-Star. The question with that is, is Ted Leonsis willing to go into the luxury tax to retain Jordan Poole and extend Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, and the other young prospects that they deem long-term pieces?
You also have to eventually pay for the meat and potatoes of your young core. Will Dawkins has already picked five players in the two previous drafts and with two 1st round picks in the next two drafts, you can't pay everyone. If you can add a big guard who can score, distribute, and defend, you add him. Ask the Pistons or the Thunder if it's worth drafting a big two-way guard who could be the face of your team, and they'll tell you that drafting Cade Cunningham or trading for SGA were the best decisions for their franchises in the long run.
On draft night, anything can happen and any prospect can end up on any team. When it's all said and done, GM Will Dawkins will make the right choices to help build the Wizards into a contender. The question is, will Dylan Harper be one of those choices? Stay tuned.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!