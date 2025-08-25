Former Wizards Guard May Be Out of NBA
In the NBA, they use a shot clock to keep the flow of the game in motion. That avoids having a lapse in action. In a sense, we all have a shot clock in our minds and hearts as we want to avoid having a lapse in life. One may think of a job or a career. Everyone wants to have a job or a career in their life. In today’s society, it is easy to be without a job as it is difficult to find work nowadays. One former Washington Wizards guard may have a shot clock going off in his head as he is having a hard time finding work himself.
Russell Westbrook is arguably one of the greatest point guards to ever play the game. It goes deeper than just a position for Westbook. He is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play for the Wizards, as he dominated his one season with the team and even helped them make the playoffs. The story gets better because Westbrook may even arguably be one of the greatest players of all time, as he leads the NBA in most triple-doubles of all time and was even a part of the NBA 75th Anniversary, as he is one of the 75 best players to ever play the game of basketball in the NBA. He is without work right now, but the Sacramento Kings may change that in the future.
It is becoming increasingly difficult to make trades in the NBA nowadays. We used to see many trades happen daily back in the day. However, many teams and players prefer to just wait for free agency to make deals come into fruition. That is the problem that has now arisen for the Kings as they have desires to sign former Wizards guard Russell Westbrook. In order to do so, they have to an open roster spot. They had planned to move Malik Monk, but a report from NBA insider Mark Stein suggests that they are no longer shopping him.
This has hindered the Kings from making a deal with Westbrook, but he may still join the team. Regardless, the clock is ticking for Westbrook, the Kings and the NBA. As time continues to pass by, the former Wizard guard could receive an offer from a team overseas as he hasn’t had much interest in the NBA thus far this offseason.
