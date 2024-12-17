Inside The Wizards

'Sky's The Limit' For Wizards' Alex Sarr, Says Veteran

Alex Sarr brings much-needed optimism for the Washington Wizards.

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) goes up to dunk while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are losing a lot to start the season, but they are learning even more, and there's hope that these experience and lessons will pay off in the long run.

That's the mentality a young team like the Wizards has to adopt, as the rookies learn from some of the veterans on the roster.

One partnership that has yielded positive results so far is between veteran Jonas Valanciunas and rookie Alex Sarr.

“That’s my rook right there!” Valanciunas said of Sarr via RG reporter Grant Afseth.

“Every time he steps on the court, he gains experience. Right now, experience is key for him — every minute he plays will help him grow. He’s working hard, and the sky’s the limit for him.”

Sarr and Valanciunas have similar paths entering the league. Like Valanciunas, Sarr was a top-five pick coming from Europe who had to learn and adjust to the NBA game. Valanciunas took a year to eventually move to the NBA for the Toronto Raptors, and the Lithuanian big man dealt with some growing pains.

However, those growing pains parlayed into a career that has lasted over a decade, and he still has a lot of value that he can bring to the Wizards.

Washington signed Valanciunas to a three-year deal in hopes of having him around for a little while to mentor and develop some of the younger players on the roster like Sarr. So far, it seems like a positive partnership.

If Valanciunas can continue to take Sarr under his wing, the Frenchman could emerge into a building block for the Wizards for a long time.

Sarr, Valanciunas and the Wizards are back in action on Thursday when they host the division rival Charlotte Hornets. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET from Capital One Arena.

