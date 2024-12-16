Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly Getting Aggressive
Washington Wizards second-year guard Bilal Coulibaly is growing each and every game for the team.
Over the course of the first 24 games of the season, there has been a massive difference between where he was at the start of the year and now, especially when it comes to his aggressiveness.
Wizards coach Brian Keefe pointed out Coulibaly's growth when it comes to his style of play.
“I love his aggressiveness," Keefe said via The Athletic insider Josh Robbins. "He’s our No. 1 driver. He drives the ball in the paint."
While Keefe is impressed with Coulibaly, that doesn't mean the concerns with his game go out the window.
"The only thing I’m concerned about with Bilal (is) this is the second game in a row (with low) free-throw attempts," Keefe said via Robbins. "He did not take a free throw tonight. We took one free throw in the first half. We took just as many shots in the paint at the rim as they did, and that’s actually not their game. We had one. They had 16. We’re going to continue to (say) to Bilal to put his head down and get to the rim. He will eventually get that, but something has to change.”
Coulibaly now has direction going into his next stage of growth as a creator, and if he can find a way to draw fouls at a higher rate, he could take that next step towards becoming the player the Wizards envisioned him to be when they drafted him with the No. 7 overall pick last year.
Coulibaly and the Wizards will recover and rest for three days before facing off against the Charlotte Hornets at home on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!