Wizards Window Closing to Trade Kyle Kuzma?
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been a name featured in trade rumors ever since he arrived to the nation's capital in 2021.
Now in his fourth season with the Wizards, Kuzma is one of the longest-tenured players on the roster, and his time in the nation's capital may be coming to an end.
However, The Athletic's Law Murray believes Kuzma's trade value could be taking a nosedive after a disappointing start to the season.
"Kuzma turns 30 next summer, but he is under contract through 2027. He has missed half of the season with injuries and has spent his on-court time being one of the least efficient offensive players in the league while also being ineffective defensively," Murray writes.
"Kuzma has shown in the past that he can be a good rebounder and passer while offering size at the forward spot and being in the right spots at the right times. But his inconsistent shooting and average athleticism might have a chilling effect."
Kuzma has played in just 12 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 15.8 points per game. The scoring average is roughly seven points per game fewer than what he was able to build last season, a career-high for the Wizards.
This means Kuzma's value could be depreciating around the league, but does that mean the Wizards should still trade him?
Kuzma isn't getting any younger and that contract won't warrant much if it continues to drain, so the Wizards have a tough choice.
Either the Wizards need to trade Kuzma now so that they don't risk his value getting worse or they need to ride it out, let him have a chance to bring it back up and potentially reap the benefits of being patient with him.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
- Wizards Guard Bilal Coulibaly Getting Aggressive
- Wizards Two-Way Player Justin Champagnie Impressing in Opportunity
- Wizards Guard Bilal Coulibaly Battling Through Adversity
- Wizards Veteran Center Jonas Valanciunas Officially Trade Eligible
- Wizards Rookie PG Bub Carrington Explains Development Philosophy