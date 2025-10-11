Sophomore Duo Could Help Wizards Make Big Leap
The Washington Wizards enter the new NBA season with renewed optimism and a belief that their young core is ready to take the next step. After a rebuilding year filled with growing pains, two second-year players, Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington, stand at the center of this potential turnaround. Both endured ups and downs during their rookie campaigns, but the lessons they learned are expected to fuel their growth and push the Wizards toward meaningful progress.
Both Carrington and Sarr were listed as sophomore players who have a great chance to take a leap this year by The Athletic.
For Sarr, his first season in the NBA was a roller coaster. The talented big man showed flashes of defensive dominance and versatility, but offensive consistency eluded him. There were stretches where Sarr struggled to find his rhythm, including several games where his shot simply wouldn’t fall. However, what makes Sarr special is his resilience. Toward the end of last season, he began to piece things together. His footwork improved, his midrange shot became more reliable, and his confidence soared. That late-season surge has given both the Wizards and their fans hope that Sarr is ready to emerge as a two-way force in year two. Sarr is expected to fill the stat sheet as he has grown into a player effective on both ends of the floor. He is a fantasy basketball sleeper this season in the NBA.
Meanwhile, Carrington faced a different set of challenges. The young guard often found himself coming off the bench, stuck behind former Wizard Jordan Poole. This inconsistent role made it difficult for Carrington to establish a rhythm or showcase his full skill set. Still, whenever he was given extended minutes, Carrington demonstrated poise, playmaking vision, and an ability to control the game’s tempo beyond his years. With Poole no longer in the way, Carrington is expected to take over as the full-time starting point guard, a move that could unlock both his potential and the team’s offensive flow. The cherry on top is that Carrington finished the season on a good note, like Sarr, as he had a game-winning shot to close out the season last year on the road against the Miami Heat.
What makes the Wizards’ outlook so promising is how these two players complement each other. Sarr’s rim protection and rebounding give Carrington the freedom to push the pace in transition, while Carrington’s court awareness sets up Sarr for easy finishes and pick-and-roll opportunities. Their chemistry, forged through shared struggles last year, will be a cornerstone of the team’s development.
If Sarr continues his late-season momentum and Carrington thrives in his expanded role, the Wizards could surprise many around the league. The future in Washington looks bright. This isn’t because of flashy free-agent signings, but because two young players have grown together and are ready to lead the next chapter of Wizards basketball.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!