Wizards Free Agent Search Might Not Be Over
As media day has come and gone, so has the start of the preseason in the NBA. There is a saying that many people are familiar with that says, "Time waits for no one." This seems to be true, and even the case of the Washington Wizards has fallen behind their competition in the league quite a bit over the years.
With all the losing, it tends to mess with you mentally when you are within the organization of the team. Everyone wants to win and have success and be relevant in the NBA. It isn't easy nowadays as competition seems to be at an all-time high. Every team in the league has a good roster of players.
However, every team appears to be at a different stage in their goals within their roster. As the Wizards continue to rebuild, there is still time to add some quality players to their roster.
The Wizards are in a unique position because while they still have a very young and inexperienced roster, they still may be able to surprise many this season, as they have some quality veterans on their roster now.
Khris Middleton was already there. However, acquiring CJ McCollum changes everything, as he has been a player who has been healthy and effective in winning throughout his career. The Wizards have a chance to bring in quality players that can help them make an even stronger push for the postseason this season or to help further develop the young talent they already have.
Some notable names include Russell Westbrook, Malik Beasley, Ben Simmons, Bol Bol, Markelle Fultz and Torrey Craig.
The Wizards waited a bit too long to pull the trigger on a potential sign-and-trade for Kuminga, as he has resigned with the Golden State Warriors. He appears to still be unhappy with his situation there, so there is still hope they can acquire him. However, players like Quentin Grimes, Seth Curry, Alec Burks and Trevelin Queen appear to be locked and loaded with their current situations with their respective teams.
The Wizards need a star on their team. They need a player whom they can rely on for an entire season, not just within production on the court, but for availability, as players are missing a lot of games every season. They need a go-to franchise player.
Signing these free agents could help develop a player on their roster currently into being that player, or it may even help them acquire that player via free agency next summer or through a trade if winning begins to happen in Washington for the Wizards.
