Inside The Wizards

Wizards Second-Year Forward Due for Major Breakout

This Washington Wizards forward has a chance to compete for the Most Improved Player of the Year Award and make major strides in his second season with the team.

Tyrone Montgomery

Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Mar 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) handles the ball during the third quarter against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Washington Wizards enter a new era of development and rebuilding, one player who could make a major leap this season is second-year forward Kyshawn George. While it’s uncommon for a player in just his second NBA season to be considered for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, George’s situation is unique, and his potential breakout could make him one of the most compelling candidates.

George will begin this season as a projected starter for the Wizards, a role he earned after an impressive finish to his rookie campaign. His rise to the starting lineup comes partly out of necessity, with Bilal Coulibaly sidelined once again due to injury. Coulibaly’s ongoing battle with durability has paved the way for George to assume a larger, long-term role. Given Coulibaly’s history of season-ending surgeries, this could easily become more than a temporary promotion for George.

Offensively, George brings much-needed spacing to a Wizards team that struggled with consistency on the perimeter last season. His smooth shooting stroke and smart off-ball movement make him an ideal complement alongside Washington’s young guards. He showcased flashes of this late last year, when the Kyle Kuzma trade gave him extended minutes and the freedom to play through mistakes. George’s confidence grew as the season progressed, and his scoring efficiency and three-point percentage both improved notably over the final stretch of games. His game isn’t just perimeter-oriented; he is also able to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket.

Washington Wizards Kyshawn George
Apr 8, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) shoots the ball while Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (23) defends in the second half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Defensively, George’s versatility is what sets him apart. His length and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions. He has the skillset and capability to defend quick guards on the perimeter against bigger forwards in the post. That defensive flexibility gives the Wizards a valuable tool in their rotation, especially as they continue to emphasize player development and switching schemes.

If George continues on his current trajectory, his combination of increased playing time, statistical improvement, and team impact could make him a legitimate Most Improved Player contender. The award often goes to players who make a noticeable jump in production when given a bigger role, which is exactly the opportunity George has this season.

For a young team searching for its next cornerstone, George has the perfect setup to turn potential into production. If he capitalizes on his starting role, he could not only solidify himself as a long-term piece for the Wizards but also emerge as one of the league’s breakout stars in 2025.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News