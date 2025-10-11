Wizards Second-Year Forward Due for Major Breakout
As the Washington Wizards enter a new era of development and rebuilding, one player who could make a major leap this season is second-year forward Kyshawn George. While it’s uncommon for a player in just his second NBA season to be considered for the Most Improved Player of the Year award, George’s situation is unique, and his potential breakout could make him one of the most compelling candidates.
George will begin this season as a projected starter for the Wizards, a role he earned after an impressive finish to his rookie campaign. His rise to the starting lineup comes partly out of necessity, with Bilal Coulibaly sidelined once again due to injury. Coulibaly’s ongoing battle with durability has paved the way for George to assume a larger, long-term role. Given Coulibaly’s history of season-ending surgeries, this could easily become more than a temporary promotion for George.
Offensively, George brings much-needed spacing to a Wizards team that struggled with consistency on the perimeter last season. His smooth shooting stroke and smart off-ball movement make him an ideal complement alongside Washington’s young guards. He showcased flashes of this late last year, when the Kyle Kuzma trade gave him extended minutes and the freedom to play through mistakes. George’s confidence grew as the season progressed, and his scoring efficiency and three-point percentage both improved notably over the final stretch of games. His game isn’t just perimeter-oriented; he is also able to put the ball on the floor and attack the basket.
Defensively, George’s versatility is what sets him apart. His length and mobility allow him to guard multiple positions. He has the skillset and capability to defend quick guards on the perimeter against bigger forwards in the post. That defensive flexibility gives the Wizards a valuable tool in their rotation, especially as they continue to emphasize player development and switching schemes.
If George continues on his current trajectory, his combination of increased playing time, statistical improvement, and team impact could make him a legitimate Most Improved Player contender. The award often goes to players who make a noticeable jump in production when given a bigger role, which is exactly the opportunity George has this season.
For a young team searching for its next cornerstone, George has the perfect setup to turn potential into production. If he capitalizes on his starting role, he could not only solidify himself as a long-term piece for the Wizards but also emerge as one of the league’s breakout stars in 2025.
