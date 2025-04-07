Takeaways from Wizards Loss to Celtics
Today starts the last week of the regular season for the Washington Wizards, which finishes up on Sunday following their game in Miami. The Wizards went into Boston and left with a loss to a playoff-bound Celtics. The loss wasn't a surprise, but the lack of defensive fight was. The lack of defensive intensity is just one of three takeaways from last night's loss to the Celtics.
Lack of defensive intensity
On any given night, you don't know what to expect from the Wizards defensively. They have been hot and cold, Jekyll and Hyde, up and down, and some nights, they look good. They communicate, they hustle, they fight. Then, on some nights, they look tired, distracted, and comfortable, not fighting. They win when two things happen: they play as a team, and they defend as a team. They have to get back to bringing the energy consistently, every night.
They're too comfortable
Young players usually play with some fight because they are trying to make an impression and earn a spot. The young core in Washington is no doubt talented and carries star potential, but they have stopped fighting for their spots. They know that the front office will give them the leeway to make mistakes, which is fine. The issue is, not every prospect on the team will be on the team in 2-3 years. Right now, the team is still in the evaluation stage, and the young guys should get back to earning their spot because nothing is guaranteed in the NBA.
Justin Champagnie is better than you think
Justin Champagnie is better than you think. Last night, he grabbed 13 boards to add to his 15 points and shot 3-5 from three. Not bad for a guy who started on a two-way contract. Champagine has the tools and competitive fire to be a key piece of the Wizards for years to come. He can thrive on both ends of the court and carries his Brooklyn toughness on defense. As good as you think he is, he's better.
