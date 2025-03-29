Wizards' Justin Champagnie Almost Quit Pursuit of NBA Dream
Nothing in life ever seems to go your way, unfortunately. With that being said, it is wise to have a backup plan or even a backup route to take to pursue your goals in life. Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie discussed that topic, or line of thinking, while opening up in regards to his road and path to the NBA.
It is important to think back on how you have made it so far in life when you have success. One may have had to sacrifice a lot or devote a lot of time and energy to accomplish goals. That was the case for Champagnie, as he plays with heart every game for the Wizards.
Champagnie recently agreed to a contract with the Wizards that changed his life forever. Before signing with the Wizards, he spent a lot of his time with their G-League affiliate, the Capital City Go-Go. There, he was able to display his dedication to the game of basketball. The Wizards took notice of this, but it was almost all for nothing as Champagnie nearly gave up on joining a team in the NBA.
"To be honest with you, I probably thought about quitting three or four times," Champagnie said, via HoopsHype. “I always told myself no matter what happens, stay grounded, remember where you came from, keep doing what you’re doing, and let it be what it’s going to be.”
Champagnie has been a very good piece to the puzzle in Washington. In fact, with the way he has been playing, he looks to be a long-term piece for the team and to even have a big role in their plans as they continue their rebuild. He wasn't a player who demanded a huge contract, so he may even outplay his contract when it's all said and done. The Wizards are happy he decided to stick around and not give up playing in the NBA.
