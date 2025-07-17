Wizards Should Sign Former NBA All-Star
Many facets of the game of basketball are essential for every good NBA team. When building a team, one thing you should never do is look for players who can only do one thing to help you win. There is more to the game of basketball than simply shooting threes the entire time. With that being said, you can never have enough players on the team who can stretch the floor, and you can never have enough players who can score from all areas of the floor. The Washington Wizards are aware of this.
As the Wizards continue to build their roster, they have primarily focused on making trades to acquire players. They were able to sign one player in free agency, but it feels like the signing was an inside deal, as Marvin Bagley III was already with the team this past year. One player who has been away from the game of basketball for years is Victor Oladipo.
Oladipo has been a star in the league throughout his NBA career. He has been known for his athleticism as well as his quick first step off the dribble. He has demonstrated the ability to get to the basket whenever he wants, thanks to his burst off the dribble. However, injuries have gotten the best of him over the years.
As he is now healthy, he has made it known he wants to return to playing basketball in the NBA. The Wizards should consider bringing Oladipo in as he would fit in nicely with the team and even be a great support to the young players. Oladipo would be willing to take a reduced role, too, as he doesn’t want to risk getting injured again. Oladipo would be an instant offense to the Wizards and help them whenever they may endure a dry scoring spell offensively.
