Wizards' Potential Suitors for C.J. McCollum
People may suspect the Washington Wizards are only beginning their aggression when it comes to shaping a roster to their liking. With CJ McCollum on an expiring deal, given his age, it’s hard to believe the Wizards will lock him into a long-term deal as they are going through a rebuild. With that being the case, McCollum appears to be the perfect trade candidate for many teams in the NBA. Here are some of the top teams that may look to trade for McCollum this season.
1. Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers are unquestionably in a win-now mode with LeBron James and Luka Doncic locked in as their primary stars. James is over 40 years old, so the clock is ticking for him. McCollum would be an ideal complementary piece next to dominant playmakers like James and Doncic. This is the case because he is proven as both an off-ball scorer and an occasional facilitator (he averaged 21 points and four assists last season).
In LA’s system, adding McCollum could open up spacing and ease the offensive burden on James and Doncic, making the Lakers more of a threat offensively. Given McCollum’s ability to move without the ball, hit threes, and function in secondary creation roles, the fit is a match made in heaven because this would make James and Doncic more balanced offensive players, as they can score more easily next to McCollum.
2. Houston Rockets
Houston might be another logical landing spot. Their guard position took a hit with Fred VanVleet suffering a season-ending injury, and they also have a young lead guard in Amen Thompson, who may not yet be ready for full starter duties as a starting point guard in the NBA. McCollum would fill the starting point-guard role while alleviating pressure on the young Thompson, allowing him to develop in a less high-stakes environment. Houston could benefit from McCollum’s veteran presence and floor spacing in the backcourt.
3. Milwaukee Bucks
For Milwaukee, the acquisition of McCollum could serve two purposes: to improve the guard spot and help keep their star, Giannis Antetokounmpo, content by showing commitment to winning now. In today’s NBA, elite teams often surround their front-line creators with guards who can shoot and move. There may be some questions and concerns when it comes to Cole Anthony and Kevin Porter Jr. taking on this job. However, McCollum fits that mold and can handle this role at ease. He would complement Milwaukee’s core by offering perimeter scoring, facilitating when needed, and taking pressure off Giannis to do everything. It would signal that the Bucks are still aggressive and looking to win another championship, something Antetokounmpo desperately wants.
4. Memphis Grizzlies
Finally, Memphis might enter the mix. With Ja Morant as their franchise piece, the Grizzlies could utilize McCollum’s veteran leadership alongside Morant. He would be the perfect mentor for Morant, both on and off the court, as he has had some issues over the years when it comes to maturity. If the Memphis Grizzlies are looking to stabilize the roster and provide Morant with a seasoned wing/guard who can score and help direct traffic, McCollum makes sense. His presence could also relieve some of the burden on younger players and provide a calming influence in tight game situations. While the Wizards would miss McCollum, he is better suited elsewhere, and the Grizzlies make a lot of sense for both parties involved.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!