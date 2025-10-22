Wizards' Potential Suitors for Khris Middleton
As the NBA season unfolds, the Washington Wizards may find themselves exploring trade options involving veteran forward Khris Middleton. While Middleton remains a steady presence and proven winner, the Wizards are a franchise in transition and could look to acquire younger assets or draft capital to accelerate their rebuild. If Washington does decide to move Middleton, several intriguing contenders could make a strong push for his services.
Golden State Warriors
One team that immediately comes to mind is the Golden State Warriors. The Warriors are operating with an urgent mindset, knowing their championship window is nearly shut. With Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford all on the back end of their careers, the time to win is now. Middleton fits seamlessly into that timeline.
His championship experience with Milwaukee and ability to play within a team-oriented system make him an ideal addition. Golden State wouldn’t need Middleton to shoulder a massive scoring load either. His job would be to provide stability, spacing, and scoring when the offense runs dry. His presence could preserve the health of the Warriors’ core while offering an additional reliable option in high-pressure playoff moments.
Philadelphia 76ers
Another potential landing spot could be the Philadelphia 76ers. Philadelphia has plenty of talent when you consider a healthy Joel Embiid and Paul George, along with VJ Edgecomb, Jared McCain, Quentin Grimes and Tyrese Maxey. However, they still lack consistent wing depth and proven and true veteran leadership.
Middleton’s combination of size, experience, and shooting would immediately address those needs. He’s a two-way player capable of defending larger wings while giving the Sixers another proven scorer who thrives in clutch situations. His leadership and composure could be invaluable for a team still searching for the formula to break through to the NBA Finals, let alone the Eastern Conference Finals.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers could emerge as a dark-horse suitor. Cleveland is on the cusp of contention, boasting a young and talented roster headlined by Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley. What they lack is a steady, veteran wing who can both score and defend at a high level. That happens to be exactly what Middleton brings to the table. His playoff experience would be a stabilizing force for a team aiming to take the next step in the Eastern Conference and make the NBA Finals, as they were on the verge of doing so last season before injuries crumbled the season away.
