Thunder vs. Wizards Preview: David vs. Goliath

The Washington Wizards host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight.

Dec 23, 2024; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) shoots against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images / Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are David as they head into battle against Goliath, better known as the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Thunder have lost just once since the beginning of December, and that came against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the road, the only other team in the league with 30 wins so far this season.

The Thunder have been torching the competition left and right this season, and now the Wizards are in their path once again.

One notch in this run for the Thunder came against the Wizards at home on Dec. 23, where OKC comfortably picked up an 18-point win, though Washington came in with the right effort.

That effort will be what the Wizards hope to bring in the rematch with the Thunder, who are well on their way towards representing the Western Conference in the NBA Finals this June if they keep going along the trajectory they have set out for themselves.

Here's a look at everything you need to know ahead of tonight's game:

Thunder vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Sunday, January 12, Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 6:00 p.m. ET

Thunder vs. Wizards Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Nikola Topic (OUT - torn ACL)
  • C Chet Holmgren (OUT - hip)
  • SG Ajay Mitchell (OUT - turf toe)
  • PG Alex Caruso (QUESTIONABLE - hip)
  • SF Adam Flagler (OUT - hand)

Washington Wizards

  • SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - torn ACL)
  • PF Marvin Bagley III (OUT - knee)
  • PF Tristan Vukcevic (OUT - ankle)
  • PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - foot)

Thunder vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Oklahoma City Thunder

  • PG Cason Wallace
  • SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
  • SF Lu Dort
  • PF Jalen Williams
  • C Isaiah Hartenstein

Washington Wizards

  • PG Bub Carrington
  • SG Jordan Poole
  • SF Bilal Coulibaly
  • PF Kyle Kuzma
  • C Alex Sarr

