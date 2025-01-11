Wizards Should Target Grizzlies PG in Trade

Inside The Wizards

The Washington Wizards could make a deal with the Memphis Grizzlies before the trade deadline.

Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Dec 13, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart (36) reacts after a three point basket during the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are piecing together what they want the team to look like after the Feb. 6 trade deadline, and if they send away one or two of their veterans, they would want some decent players in return.

ESPN insider Ohm Youngmisuk believes that the Wizards should target Memphis Grizzlies point guard Marcus Smart in a potential trade.

"Washington has been more connected to who they could trade --Kyle Kuzma-- rather than who they could get. The Wizards will keep collecting as many assets as they can as they continue to build for the future. But if they do land any players in trades, Memphis veteran point guard Marcus Smart could be someone who could help them in a variety of ways," Youngmisuk writes.

"Smart is more suitable for a team ready to win now, so that could serve Washington well in relocating the veteran in exchange for more assets. But if the Wizards were to land someone like Smart and hold onto him for a bit, he could help mentor young talent like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington and Kyshawn George."

Smart, 30, has been dealing with a finger injury that has held him out for about a month. His last appearance for the Grizzlies came on Dec. 21.

So far this season, Smart is averaging 9.2 points and 3.8 assists while coming off the bench for Ja Morant.

If the Wizards were to trade Kuzma to the Grizzlies, Smart's contract could make sense in a return package. However, the question remains as to whether Smart would even want to stay in the nation's capital. He has been playing for contending teams for a while, with the exception of last season when the Grizzlies dealt with a catastrophic amount of injuries, so a buyout could be in the cards.

But if he were willing to stay with the Wizards, Smart would be a good veteran to have around.

Jeremy Brener
