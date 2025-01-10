Wizards Give Update on Malcolm Brogdon Injury
The Washington Wizards have an update in regards to Malcolm Brogdon's foot pain, and it is unfortunately trending in the wrong direction.
With the most recent injury report ahead of tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls, Brogdon's injury designation has been changed from "right foot pain" to "plantar fascia contusion," which currently doesn't have a timetable for a return.
Plantar fasciitis is a troublesome injury because there is no real method towards curing it other than rest, and every foot heals at its own pace, which means Brogdon could be out for a decent amount of time.
The injury could be worse as it could be a torn plantar fascia, which likely would have Brogdon out for months, but it appears that is not the case this time.
Joining Brogdon on the sidelines tonight is Saddiq Bey and Marvin Bagley III, both of whom are out with long-term knee injuries. Two-way big man Tristan Vukcevic is also out with an ankle injury.
While those four are out, the Wizards may see the return of Jordan Poole (hip contusion), Richaun Holmes (ankle sprain), and Alex Sarr and Johnny Davis, both of whom are dealing with non-Covid illnesses.
