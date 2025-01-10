Wizards Rookie Returns to Lineup vs. Bulls
The Washington Wizards will be getting a boost in their lineup ahead of tonight's game against the Chicago Bulls.
After missing the team's last game with a non-Covid illness against the Philadelphia 76ers, Sarr is available for tonight's game against the Bulls, according to Washington Post reporter Varun Shankar.
Sarr, 19, is averaging 11.7 points per game so far this season for the Wizards in 31 appearances. Sarr's return to the lineup gives the team a massive leg up going against the Bulls.
When Sarr faced the Bulls on Jan. 1, he had his third-career double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Wizards won by 18 points.
The Wizards haven't won a game since, but Sarr has continued to grow tremendously over the course of the season. Sarr won the Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month award back in December, and he continues to make strides in his game.
Though Sarr is back, Malcolm Brogdon (plantar fascia contusion), Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), Marvin Bagley (knee sprain), Tristan Vukcevic (ankle sprain) remain out for the Wizards.
Tipoff between the Wizards and Bulls is set for 8 p.m. ET from inside the United Center.
