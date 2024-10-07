Warriors Guard Named Wizards' Top Trade Target
The Washington Wizards are in rebuilding mode, so it would behoove them to collect as much young talent as possible.
That's why Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes has named Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody as a top potential trade target for the club.
"Entering his fourth NBA season, Moody still has no clear path to a major role with the Warriors," Hughes wrote. " ... The Washington Wizards should be all over the 22-year-old wing, who has shot at least 36.0 percent from deep in all three of his pro seasons while also contributing solid perimeter defense."
Given that the Wizards ranked 19th in three-pointers and 24th in three-point percentage last season, they could certainly use a legitimate perimeter threat like Moody.
Moody is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he averaged 8.1 points and three rebounds over 17.5 minutes per game on 46.2/36.0/78.5 shooting splits.
The University of Arkansas product was selected by the Warriors with the 14th overall pick of the 2021 NBA Draft.
He didn't get a ton of playing time during his first couple of seasons but showed some promise, especially in Year 2 when he shot 47.6 percent from the floor and 36.3 percent from long range.
Washington has a decent-looking young nucleus that includes rookies Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington to go along with Bilal Couibaly, Saadiq Bey and Corey Kispert. However, it seems pretty evident that the Wizards need to keep searching for pieces, and acquiring nice complementary players like Moody would certainly be a shrewd way to help build the roster.
Hughes notes that Golden State does not seem likely to retain Moody once he hits the free-agent market, so it may benefit the Dubs to trade him now in order to recoup some value.
Perhaps Washington could represent a prime destination for the youngster.
