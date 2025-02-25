Was Wizards Coach Key to Unlocking Jordan Poole?
Jordan Poole is having a career season and has played at an All-Star level for the Washington Wizards, but who's responsible for his success?
Poole Worked on His Game
I always use a specific part of the documentary "The Last Dance" to make a point. The Chicago Bulls could not get past the Detroit Pistons, and what was the first thing they did in the offseason? Get in the gym.
Many, if not most, players go on vacation during the offseason, and it's understandable. Italy or Monaco are too good to pass up, but there is a fine line between the average and elite players. Those at the top-tier in the NBA live and breathe basketball. Most players go on vacation, elite players get better and invest in themselves.
Enter Poole. He worked on his game last offseason and it's showed. He's becoming more and more of a lead guard instead of a scoring combo guard. He's learning to use his speed and scoring mentality to create opportunities for others.
He's also become more of a leader and THE main guy in that regard in the Washington locker room, especially after the departure of Kyle Kuzma.
Who was the first person Bilal Coulibaly talked to after he was drafted? Poole. The pair have formed a close relationship and become the latest 1-2 punch to blossom in the nation's capital.
Yes, Poole still has things to work on. He needs to learn how to better utilize the shot clock, which is important for a point guard because he runs the show. He thrives in transition but tends to be a quick trigger and not attack the rim, but settles too much on his jump shot. He needs to find a balance between being an aggressive scorer and a distributor. There are reasons why Kevin Garnett compared Poole to James Harden when he was traded to Washington.
The question is, how much has head coach Brian Keefe influenced him?
Keefe Gets the Best out of His Players
For a long time, Keefe has been one of the best developmental coaches in the NBA. Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and Harden are just a few players who owe their development to Keefe, or BK as the players call him.
While he is a first-time head coach, and being an assistant is different than running your own staff, he's learning on the go and doing a great job overall. He's shown that he can manage veterans and young players, because managing egos is half the battle.
When it comes to Poole, benching him last season was the first step towards resetting him mentally and physically. He was relegated to the sixth-man role, and he flourished.
Then, when Tyus Jones went down with a back injury, Poole stepped in and hasn't given up the role yet. He is the starting point guard. Sometimes we need a timeout, and it was BK who identified that Poole needed a break.
Who is responsible for Poole's success? It's likely a healthy mix of himself and his head coach. It is often said that it takes a village, and for Poole and the rest of the team to find success, it takes everyone.
