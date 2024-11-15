Inside The Wizards

Wizards' Jordan Poole Making Strides

Jordan Poole is coming off of one of the best games of his career for the Washington Wizards.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket past San Antonio Spurs guard Malaki Branham (22) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards point guard Jordan Poole is coming off a game where he was one point shy from hitting his career-high.

Poole had 42 points for the Wizards in their 139-130 loss to the San Antonio Spurs two nights ago at the Frost Bank Center.

Poole explained how he got to that total during an interview with reporters postgame.

“I think it's just so much of a learning process right now that like trying to get everybody to play the same way, but when I'm bringing up and I'm in attack mode, I get to be aggressive to score,” Poole said. “But as soon as the coverage changes, but they double me, or they start blitzing, I'm able to find other guys and put them in position to get really good shots. So when they start making shots, I'm also getting them looks. It opens a lot of stuff up for our entire team.”

In addition to his 42 points on 15 of 22 shooting from the field, Poole dished out six assists, which is a sign that he is getting his teammates involved. When Poole is an efficient scorer from range and inside, he can be one of the most dangerous players in the league. And that's exactly what the Wizards hope he can be on a more consistent basis.

Poole may not hit 42 points every night, but if he can find ways to slow things down for himself and get his teammates involved, the Wizards will be far better off and they will be more likely to start grabbing victories in these close games.

Poole and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they take on the division rival Atlanta Hawks in the first game of the Emirates NBA Cup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Jeremy Brener
