Wizards 2024-2025 Player Grades: Kyshawn George

Kyshawn George made a great first impression in his rookie season with the Washington Wizards.

Bryson Akins

Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the second half at United Center.
Apr 11, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls forward Julian Phillips (15) defends Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images / David Banks-Imagn Images
Kyshawn George was one of the rookies last season who went under the radar. George was often forgotten about due to playing alongside All-Rookie members Alex Sarr and Bub Carrington. However, George impressed during his debut season for the Washington Wizards. 

The Miami Hurricane was drafted towards the end of the first round in 2024. He was viewed as an older draft prospect, being almost 21 years old on draft night. This was part of the reason he fell so low in the first round, as players around this age and with multiple years of college experience are seen as old. 

Still, Will Dawkins and company took a chance on George, and so far, this looks to be the steal of the 2024 draft. He had the kind of numbers to be selected for an All-Rookie team, but was unfortunately left off. Lets take an in depth look at his first season in the NBA.

Kyshawn George
Nov 8, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) drives against Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half at FedExForum.

Statistics: 

  • 8.7 points per game
  • 4.2 rebounds per game 
  • 2.5 assists per game
  • One steal per game 
  • 37.2 percent shooting from the field
  • 32.2 percent shooting from three-point

Statistics Summary: 

For someone who started in just over half his games played, these are not bad stats at all. Just a few shots away from averaging double-digit points, and he filled up the stat sheet everywhere else. Rebounded well at six feet seven inches and was a solid defender, averaging a steal and 0.7 blocks per game. 

His shooting percentages could have definitely been better, but still were not horrible for a rookie. The three-point shot looks promising, and George clearly loves the shot, taking 5.2 three-pointers each game last season. If he wants to be known as a "Three-and-D" player then he has to improve the deep ball. Still, his stats were impressive for a rookie. 

Accolades: 

  • Career high in points (24 against the Phoenix Suns on January 16, 2025)
  • First career start (against the Atlanta Hawks on October 30, 2025) 
  • First double-double (against the New York Knicks on March 22, 2025) 
Kyshawn George on the night he had his first double-double
Mar 22, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) drives to the basket after the game Washington Wizards forward Kyshawn George (18) during the first quarter at Madison Square Garden.

Final Word: 

George definitely has room for improvement, and he showed that improvement during AmeriCup for Team Canada. His rookie season was one though that showed signs of being a steal of pick in the 2024 draft. He showed the signs of being an elite three-level scorer while being a great perimeter defender. The only thing that George has to improve is his efficiency. He needs to be a 45 percent shooter from the field and a 37 percent shooter from behind the arc. 

If George can do this, there is no reason he should not become the full-time starter in Washington over the likes of Bilal Coulibaly, who may have to take a step back after a recent injury. 

Grade: A-

