Wizards 2025-2026 Player Profiles: Alex Sarr
Training camp for the Washington Wizards is set to start on September 29th. We have made it this far, and now preseason is here in two weeks. The offseason has felt long, but it went by quickly thanks to having players participate in FIBA events and tournaments. Now, it is time to set our attention to the upcoming season.
The Wizards have many familiar faces from last season, but also some new ones. Fans may not be familiar with the new players or some returning players. This is the perfect time to write up a player profile for each Wizards player on theroster (at the moment, the team has 16 players on the roster and needs to cut or trade a player to get down to 15).
To begin with our player profiles, it seems fitting to start with someone who should be the star of the show: Alex Sarr.
Contrary to popular belief among some analysts and podcasters, Sarr had a great rookie season. Yes, he had some apparent weaknesses, but what rookie comes into the league looking perfect? The jump to the NBA level is hard and takes a season to adjust. Taking everything into effect from his debut season, Sarr did great and received a good grade on his season report card.
Now, it will be a test to see how he has developed. He looked good in two games for Team France in EuroBasket, but his time was cut short due to a calf injury. Preseason, if he plays, will be a test to see if he has fixed any weaknesses. So, let's go over what Sarr's strengths and weaknesses are as a player.
Measurements:
- Seven Feet Tall
- Seven Feet Four Inch Wingspan
- 205 Pounds
Strengths:
- Interior Defense
- Passing
- Rarely Fouls
- High IQ
Weaknesses:
- Efficiency
- Rebounding
- Three Point Shooting
Preseason Thoughts:
Sarr has a long way to go before he can truly be the future of the Wizards' interior presence. For a big man, he is very inefficient, shooting 39.4 percent from the field. This number alone has to jump up to around 45 percent from the field. For a center that loves to utilize the pick-and-pop, he also needs to become a better three-point shooter. I am not asking him to become a 40 percent three-point shooter, but to sit around 34 percent from distance.
His strengths are nice, especially his IQ and smart defense. He rarely fouls and is a brilliant passer for his age and position. The playmaking aspect of his game is severely underrated, and the team should utilize that more. Running dfribel handoffs with Sarr could create some easy buckets. His interior defense is also no joke, averaging 1.5 blocks in his rookie season. I expect this number to jump to two blocks per game, being one of the few inside forces on defense for this squad.
Sarr should be the leading scorer this season and leading in blocks and rebounds. Do not be surprised to see him average three assists a night, either. This will be his season to show the world why he was the best player from his draft class.
