Wizards' Alex Sarr Suffers Calf Injury During EuroBasket
Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr will be stepping away from Team France due to an undisclosed calf injury. There is no telling how severe the injury is, as the only details shared are that the injury is in his calf. It could be a strain, soreness, tightness, or something as severe as a torn muscle. What is certain, though, is that Sarr and his camp believe it is best to leave EuroBasket and recover before the preseason starts for the Wizards.
Sarr only played in two matches during the FIBA EuroBasket games, but had some solid performances. He would end up averaging 9.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and a block per game during his time in the FIBA-sanctioned event. He also averaged a 72.7 shooting percentage from the field across those matchups and was perfect from the field within the three-point arc.
The only question mark remaining is his three-point shot, as Sarr shot an abysmal 25 percent from distance. This number could be due to a lack of attempts per game, but Sarr needs to become a more effective stretch big and shoot the three-pointer at a 34 percent clip in the NBA. With an increased offensive role this season, Sarr should be able to hit that mark. If he does not, then it could mean the team will end up focusing on another player.
The Wizards still have Coulibaly playing for France, who has had quite an impressive showing. Coulibaly, at times, looks like the best player for France and one of the best players in the tournament. Now, fans and the organization have to hope he does not suffer an injury and ends up back in the United States with Sarr recovering before preseason action.
As of now, France sits at a 2-1 record in group play with two more games to go. Their most recent game was a loss to former Wizards forward Deni Avdija and Israel. The final two matchups for Coulibaly and France go as follows. They will face off against Poland on September 2nd at 9:30 PM EST. The final game will be against Iceland on September 4th at 3:00 PM EST. France needs one more win to secure a spot in bracket play, as they currently sit at third overall in the group. They can also advance with both Slovenia and Iceland losing another game.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!