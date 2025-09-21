Wizards 2025-2026 Player Profiles: Bub Carrington
The NBA season is officially a month away, and the Washington Wizards are looking to acquire another top pick this season. This means the focus should be on developing the young talent this season. With an impressive performance by their rookies, Kyshawn George and Alex Sarr, last season, the Wizards are looking for their sophomore class to take another step. This is where Bub Carrington comes in, as he had one of the most impressive rookie seasons we have seen by a Wizards player.
Carrington made history last season, as he set the franchise record for most three pointers made by a rookie in franchise history with 138. This is something that went completely under the radar, and could be what separates him from every other guard on the team. Carrington has the potential to be the best three-point shooter on the squad and be the starting one guard once the squad exits this rebuild.
How Carrington plays also determines what Will Dawkins and company do in the 2026 draft. Assuming the team gets the first overall pick, they will have to make some hard decisions. If Carrington regresses, then they will more than likely draft Darryn Peterson out of Kansas, who is regarded as one of the best guard prospects since Derick Rose. If Carrington does take that next step, then they will look at the forward position and consider taking Cameron Boozer out of Duke or AJ Dybantsa out of BYU.
Measurements
- Six Feet Four Inches Tall
- Six Feet Nine Inch Wingspan
- 190 Pounds
Strengths
- Three Point Shooting
- Passing
- Offensive IQ
- Health
Weaknesses
- Defense
- Inconsistent Shooter
Preseason Thoughts
The most underrated aspect of Carrington is his ability to stay healthy. Very rarely do we see someone play all 82 games in a season, let alone a rookie. Most rookies need time to adjust to the physicality of the NBA and will rest after minor injuries. Carrington would instead play through them, which is something to appreciate once the team returns to the postseason.
He is also a great three-point shooter and can be that sniper from distance for the Wizards. The only problem is that he was very inconsistent and inefficient last season. There would be games in which he would hit multiple threes and shoot above 40 percent from distance. Then there would be nights he would shoot below 30 percent from behind the arc. Carrington has to be more consistent heading into his second season.
He is also not the best defender in the world, but he has the potential to improve. Will Carrington ever be an All-Star in his career? I do not believe so, but that is not a bad thing. I see him as a guy who can average 16 points and 10 assists per game at his peak. Those are just not All-Star numbers now, as you need to be scoring over 20 points per game to make it as a guard. Still, these are the kind of numbers that can win you playoff games and potentially a championship.
