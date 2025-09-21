Wizards 2025-2026 Player Profiles: Bub Carrington

Darryn Peterson played three games against fellow top-three 2026 prospects Cam Boozer and AJ Dybantsa in the 2024-25 high school season.



He averaged 42 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists in those games and went 3-0. Here are his best buckets.#NBADraft pic.twitter.com/D8NjvV23Pf