Wizards Assistant Coach Receives Special Privilege
There is a famous saying that relates to children which mentions it takes a village to raise them. That has proven to be true, even in the case of developing talent in the NBA. Washington Wizards Adam Caporn may understand this in a different light now as he has been granted the special privilege of becoming the Head Coach for the Australian National Team.
Often times in the NBA, many people tend to forget about the people behind the scenes. The only individuals that get a lot of credit when success comes around are the players and the head coach. However, that is not the case at all as it truly takes a village to have success in the game of basketball.
There are trainers, team doctors along with other medical staff, and even assistant coaches who work hard behind the scenes for the team to have success. Sometimes, their work is shown as the team players and head coaches experience success. They all have played their part in the contribution of winning.
That has most certainly been the case for Caporn. He has helped develop all the talent we have seen thus far this season. This special privilege that he has received will be remembered for the rest of his life.
As he has been promoted to becoming the new head coach of the Australian Men's National Basketball Team, he has an even bigger opportunity for more opportunities for his future, even becoming a head coach in the NBA. He will be filling the shoes of former Head Coach Brian Goorjian as he departs from this role with the team.
Australia has produced some of the best-talented players we have seen in the NBA. Some of these players include one of the best three-point shooters ever in Patty Mills, Josh Giddey, one of the game's best young players, and Ben Simmons, a former NBA All-Star before his injuries.
