Wizards Rookie Not Focused on Winning Award
In the NBA, one's hard work never goes unnoticed. There is always some form of chatter about who has been playing well, who made the highlights, and who is a player many would love to have on their favorite basketball team. That has been the case for the Washington Wizards and Alex Sarr.
Alex Sarr has had one of the best second halves since the NBA All-Star Break of any player in the entire league. With that being the case, it is obvious that one question may be on the back of his mind - Will he win the NBA Rookie of the Year Award?
Not only is that a question on his mind, but it is also a question on everyone's mind. He is a player who leads his team in blocks per game as well as rebounds per game. While he is already a great defender, he isn't the best rebounder at this time in his rookie season. To lead the team in rebounds per game despite the struggles there says a lot about who he is as a player.
Carita Parks of Double Take Sports had the opportunity to ask Sarr how he feels about all of the attention he has been getting in chatter of the NBA Rookie of the Year Award. Sarr responded - "None of it I can't really control. Obviously, there are voters and stuff. I don't really get too caught up with that."
Sarr appears to have his head on straight for both him and the Wizards as he has been focused on improving as a player to win games. He knows he has been playing at a high level. That has to feel good to him and the team!
When asked what he has learned throughout the season that he can apply to his game, Sarr responded - "Trying to keep my energy level high, I think that helps a lot rather it's offensively or defensively." Sarr may very well be on his way to winning the Rookie of the Year Award soon. However, he isn't worried about it as he has bigger things in mind, having team success in the NBA.
