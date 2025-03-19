Wizards Rookie Receives NBA Nickname
The Washington Wizards have a lot of hard workers on their team, with rookies that tend to work the hardest. One rookie in particular has worked so hard, he has already received a nickname from a fellow teammate.
Alex Sarr has been on a mission all season not just for the Washington Wizards, but for himself as well. When you're the number two overall pick in any NBA Draft, there comes to be a lot of pressure. There also come to be high expectations for you as well.
It is safe to say he has exceeded expectations thus far this season. He excels on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor. His shooting range has improved. That is vital in everything he does offensively. That shot has opened up his ability to attack the basket rather off the dribble or with his back to the basket.
He is so big — at seven feet tall — that he may have the advantage every time on both ends of the floor. The height and size he provide have helped his case defensively as well. While he is so big, it is no wonder he leads the team in blocks per game. Despite playing on such a young team among other rookies, Alex Sarr has blossomed this season and feels like the 2024 NBA Rookie of the Year.
His play this season has earned him a nickname given by his fellow rookie teammate, Bub Carrington. In an Instagram post recently, Bub Carrington referred to Alex Sarr as "The Big Eiffel." This nickname may have been given to him since he is very tall and thin. He is a big body that takes up a lot of space.
He is also from France. That is where the Eiffel Tower is located. The nickname is fitting for several reasons for Alex Sarr. This may be just the first of many nicknames for Alex Sarr as he continues to play at a high level in the NBA.
