Wizards Alex Sarr Stepping Up where It Matters Most
In the world we live in today, it is important to move forward in life. We all want to grow and make improvements. One thing we never want to do is move backward in life. The Washington Wizards should feel proud in the case of their rookie big man, Alex Sarr.
Alex Sarr is one of the youngest players in the NBA as he is currently 19 years old. At such a young age, he needs to keep moving forward as he grows in the NBA. He is already one of the best big men in the league today. He has such a quick first step, has great size, along with a soft touch on his jump-shot. He is even a great defender already. However, there is one thing that he certainly needs to work on.
Rebounding has been something he has struggled with thus far this season. At seven feet tall, he should be averaging more than six rebounds per game. It certainly has been a work in progress for the rookie. We have seen him crash the boards strong earlier this season as he grabbed a career-high 14 rebounds against the Indiana Pacers in November 2024.
In his most recent game, he managed to tie that career-high in rebounds against the Toronto Raptors. This was impressive because the game against the Pacers was a game he was expected to dominate the boards. Myles Turner isn't known to be a great rebounder, especially at his under-sized height of 6'9 for a Center.
The Toronto Raptors have heavily relied upon seven-foot Center Jakob Poeltl on the boards all season long. He ranks 15th in the entire league at rebounds as he averaged 10 boards per game. Alex Sarr held him to just five rebounds in the game. Alex Sarr has a lot to feel proud of as he managed to control the glass against one of the best big men in the game today.
