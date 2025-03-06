Why Justin Champagnie is Wizards' Perfect Piece
We are in an era of basketball where every player makes a significant difference to a team in the NBA. Those players include even the role players, like Justin Champagnie, who has made a huge impact on the Washington Wizards.
With the difference that Justin Champagnie is making for the Wizards, it certainly has not gone unnoticed. He has been so impactful that he earned a multiyear deal with the team. He is a player who feels like he will be with the team for the rest of his NBA career.
Justin Champagnie has a very team-friendly deal. The Wizards have signed him to a four-year, 10-million-dollar deal. That deal helps the team financially. You can make the argument that the Wizards got him on a discount, too, as he may be worth more money than that with the way he has been playing.
He is averaging eight points a game as he shoots 50% from the field this season. Additionally, he averages around five rebounds per game. He is 6'6 so he can defend multiple positions as well. Indeed, he offers endless possibilities for the Wizards, as he can do a little bit of everything for them.
He is shooting a career-high 38% from beyond the arc this season for the Wizards. No doubt, his shooting abilities have helped this team in multiple ways this season. What's special and important to note with Justin Champagnie is he doesn't require the ball to be in his hands to be effective.
He can stretch the floor naturally for the Wizards, even as a decoy at times. He doesn't need to take a lot of shots to be effective either as he has been efficient all season. There are plays drawn up at times for him, however he always seems to deliver when they call his number. Justin Champagnie is a player who knows his role and plays it well for the Wizards.
