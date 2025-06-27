Wizards Summer League Stacked with Huge Matchups
The NBA got draft season started when they announced the order in which the lottery teams were set to make their selections, giving way to the Draft Combine complete with official measurements, scrimmages, interviews and workouts, which eventually gave way to the actual draft earlier this week.
Next on everyone's prospect radar is Summer League workouts, eventually leading to games against other teams' developmental squads from around the league. The majority of organizations routinely plan for a rendezvous in Las Vegas, where the Washington Wizards announced their schedule of games.
The draft-related storylines that directly led to the players that teams like Washington landed on with their lottery picks directly influenced the games that the league's schedule-makers lined up for everyone, with the newest Wizards, specifically No. 6 pick Tre Johnson, getting several key showdowns against some of his most prestigious fellow Green Room invites.
Of the four Wizards games that have already been specifically scheduled, three see Johnson pit against players close to Washington's range in the draft. VJ Edgecombe would have been worth their interest if he'd still been available by the sixth pick, while Ace Bailey endured his own draft night fiasco as his plan of leveraging himself to the east coast went up in flames as the Utah Jazz played spoiler.
Khaman Maluach went a little later, falling to the Phoenix Suns at No. 10, but he'll likely be a productive center almost instantly. The Wizards will also brace for a game against the Brooklyn Nets, who are preparing to add five first round pieces to their own rebuilding project.
Some details remain up in the air, like when some of these games will tip off and who the Wizards should prepare for as the week winds down, but the first organized matchups between some potential future faces of the league will be must-see TV for Washington fans.
