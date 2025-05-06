Wizards Appear to Have Big Plans for Young Forward
When you are sure about something in life, you tend to treat the situation delicately. You want to make sure nothing will ruin your certainty regarding it. You also express confidence in the situation. The Washington Wizards have done this with many of their valued assets. However, there is one asset they have expressed particularly strong confidence in.
The NBA Drafts are the key factors that have improved the Wizards over the years. Alex Sarr appears to be one of the best forwards in the future of the NBA. He plays on both sides of the ball. Bub Carrington is one of the most explosive players on the team offensively. He has a chance to be a top-10 scorer in the NBA someday with his scoring averages. Additionally, KyShawn George is a player who can be used in many different ways.
However, the one player the Wizards truly value is Bilal Coulibaly. He is a player who has all three of the traits mentioned earlier. His offensive game has grown a lot throughout this season. He got more comfortable as the season went on. He looked like a completely different player this season offensively compared to his rookie season. With that being the case, he may be able to average scoring numbers in the top ten someday as well.
He is also a player who can be used in many different ways. That is geared by his ability to lock down defensively. Coulibaly appears to be a player who could be the future of not just the Forward position, but in the entire NBA. There is something to note about players from other countries, as he is from France, just like Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. They seem to understand the game very well and have a high basketball IQ.
The Wizards appear to truly value Coulibaly. In his first two seasons, the Wizards didn’t want to take any risks as they shut him down towards the end of both seasons due to injuries. The injuries were not significant, so it seems like a precautionary thing. The Washington Wizards posted on their X page, “We know Bilal Coulibaly is that guy. Rookie year was the intro. Sophomore year was the breakout."
We can expect the junior year to be even better for Coulibaly.
