Wizards Best Replacements After Malcolm Brogdon Injury
The Washington Wizards were projected to start veteran Malcolm Brogdon at point guard to begin the 2024-25 NBA season. Unfortunately that won't end up being the case.
According to a report from Josh Robbins of The Athletic, Brogdon is expected to miss around a month due to the hand injury that he suffered.
"During a practice Saturday at McGill University, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon injured his right hand, prompting Wizards officials to send him back to Washington for detailed imaging exams to determine the severity of the injury. Even before that imaging took place, a league source told The Athletic that Brogdon is expected to miss at least one month."
Losing Brogdon for a month is a tough blow. The Wizards are going to need other players to step up and play a much bigger role than expected.
All of that being said, let's take a look at a few replacement options for Brogdon until he can make his return to the court.
Bub Carrington Takes Over the Role
Obviously, the first option would be for Washington to give the starting point guard role to rookie guard Bub Carrington. He has been projected as the backup point guard anyway.
Carrington, drafted with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been expected to have a key role for the Wizards this season. In college at Pittsburgh, he averaged 13.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game. He's more than capable of stepping in and running the show for the first month of the season.
Sign Markelle Fultz
After being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft, Fultz has had a rough career so far. He has been unable to realize his potential and has ended up being labeled as a major bust.
Despite that label, he was able to have a very good season with the Orlando Magic in the 2022-23 campaign. He ended up averaging 14.0 points, 5.7 assists, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.5 steals per game. Taking a flier on Fultz and signing him to a one-year deal could be a legitimate option.
Letting Jordan Poole Run the Point
Should Washington decide that they don't want to bring in an outside option or turn over the keys to a rookie, they could simply let Jordan Poole play some point guard.
Over the past two years, Poole has averaged 4.5 and 4.4 assists. He has shown the ability to create for teammates, although he's still a scoring guard. While he wouldn't be a "floor general" for the Wizards, he could hold down the fort until Brogdon returns and then he would revert back to being a shooting guard.
