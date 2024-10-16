Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Big Decision on Former Draft Pick

The Washington Wizards must decide how to proceed with a former draft pick.

Oct 14, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Washington Wizards small forward Corey Kispert (24) passes the ball against the Brooklyn Nets during the first half at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards wing Corey Kispert is entering the final season of his rookie contract.

As a first-round pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, Kispert is set to become a restricted free agent at the end of the season, but the Wizards have until the end of the month to negotiate a contract extension with him.

Going into a season, that could put anyone on edge, but Kispert believes that he has already made and solidified his case.

"I've been warned that it might be difficult, but for me, the stuff that I can do at this point in training camp and in the first couple preseason games to affect how the contract is going to go is very minimal," Kispert said via Monumental Sports Network insider Bijan Todd. "The work is already done and the proof is already laid out."

Kispert, 25, has improved in each season he has been in with the Wizards, moving up to averaging 13.4 points per game last season while shooting just over 38 percent from distance.

His 3-point shooting has made him a popular candidate in trade rumors over the past few months, but the Wizards haven't given any indication that they would move him. If they chose to not give him an extension however, that would prompt teams to give the Wizards a call.

Kispert may be one of the players that could heed the most value for the Wizards, so there is reason to not give him an extension. Not having Kispert on the team long-term would open up opportunities for players like Bilal Coulibaly, who has shown growth, but has yet to prove that he is definitely going to be better than his teammate someday.

It's a tricky position for the Wizards to be in because Kispert has shown promise, but perhaps not enough to move the needle for Washington. The decision on whether or not to give him an extension by Halloween will give some clarity as to how the front office views him.

