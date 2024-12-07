Inside The Wizards

Wizards On Pace for Worst Season Ever

The Washington Wizards have not played well this season.

Dec 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jared Butler (4) drives to the basket as Dallas Mavericks guard Spencer Dinwiddie (26) defends in the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards, to say it nicely, are not a good basketball team.

Their 2-18 start and current 16-game losing streak is the worst start to any season in franchise history. The team's losing streak is one more loss away from being the worst in franchise history, and things simply aren't looking good.

Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey highlighted how poor the Wizards have been so far.

"The Washington Wizards aren't just the worst NBA team in 2024-25. They may be trending toward being one of the worst teams we've ever seen," Bailey writes. "After losing by 36 points on Thursday, Washington now has an average, season-long point differential of minus-16.85 points per game. That's on pace to be the worst mark in NBA history, and it's almost two points clear of the team currently holding down that spot (the 1992-93 Dallas Mavericks were minus-15.2 per game)."

The Wizards are supposed to be bad this season with the sheer lack of talent that they have compared to other teams. Add in the fact that they also have dealt with injuries and a number of new players in the rotation, and none of that helps their chances of pulling out a victory.

To make matters worse, the Wizards have had one of the toughest schedules in the NBA this season, and it doesn't get much easier with four consecutive opponents all over .500.

There's still 60 or so games left in the season, so there is time to right the ship and move away from the trajectory of being the worst team in league history.

If there's anything positive to take away from this, it's the fact that it cannot get much worse for the Wizards than where they are right now.

The Wizards play the Denver Nuggets tonight at 7 p.m. ET.

