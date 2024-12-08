Wizards Rule Out Eight Players vs. Grizzlies
The Washington Wizards may be back in the win column, but they still have a ton of injuries that are in need of nursing.
Ahead of tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Wizards have ruled out eight players.
"The Wizards' injury report for tonight's game against Memphis:
• OUT: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left calf inflammation), Saddiq Bey (left ACL surgery recovery), Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring inflammation), Kyshawn George (left ankle sprain), Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain), Kyle Kuzma (sprained left rib), Alex Sarr (lower-back soreness), Tristan Vukcevic (left knee contusion)," The Athletic insider Josh Robbins tweeted.
There was hope that maybe some of the Wizards with lesser injuries would return for tonight after resting last night against the Denver Nuggets. However, the short-handed Wizards will need to play another massive effort tonight against the Grizzlies.
Memphis also has a long injury report as Vince Williams Jr. (knee), GG Jackson (foot), and rookie center Zach Edey (ankle) are out. Veteran guard Luke Kennard is questionable with an illness that held him out of last night's game against the Boston Celtics.
Tipoff between the Grizzlies and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.
