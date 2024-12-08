Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rule Out Eight Players vs. Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards have a long injury report against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) goes up to dunk while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Nov 13, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) goes up to dunk while defended by San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) during the second half at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards may be back in the win column, but they still have a ton of injuries that are in need of nursing.

Ahead of tonight's game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Wizards have ruled out eight players.

"The Wizards' injury report for tonight's game against Memphis:
• OUT: Patrick Baldwin Jr. (left calf inflammation), Saddiq Bey (left ACL surgery recovery), Malcolm Brogdon (right hamstring inflammation), Kyshawn George (left ankle sprain), Corey Kispert (left ankle sprain), Kyle Kuzma (sprained left rib), Alex Sarr (lower-back soreness), Tristan Vukcevic (left knee contusion)," The Athletic insider Josh Robbins tweeted.

There was hope that maybe some of the Wizards with lesser injuries would return for tonight after resting last night against the Denver Nuggets. However, the short-handed Wizards will need to play another massive effort tonight against the Grizzlies.

Memphis also has a long injury report as Vince Williams Jr. (knee), GG Jackson (foot), and rookie center Zach Edey (ankle) are out. Veteran guard Luke Kennard is questionable with an illness that held him out of last night's game against the Boston Celtics.

Tipoff between the Grizzlies and Wizards is set for 7 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published |Modified
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News